RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹23.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R nineT
BMW R nineT
STD
₹18.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineAir/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaft
Displacement
1099 cc1170 cc
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm108.77 PS @7250 rpm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm116 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemSingle dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm101 mm
Stroke
53.32 mm73 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:112.0:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,34,20420,54,614
Ex-Showroom Price
23,69,00018,50,000
RTO
2,01,5201,48,000
Insurance
63,68442,739
Accessories Charges
013,875
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,61944,161

