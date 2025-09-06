In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW R nineT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, R nineT engine makes power & torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
RSV4 vs R nineT Comparison