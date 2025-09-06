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Aprilia RSV4 vs BMW R nineT

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW R nineT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, R nineT engine makes power & torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
RSV4 vs R nineT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 R ninet
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 18.5 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1170 cc
Power216 PS PS107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R nineT
BMW R nineT
STD
₹18.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L18 L
Length
2055 mm2105 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1487 mm
Height
1150 mm1240 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg221 Kg
Saddle Height
845 mm805 mm
Width
735 mm865 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm108.77 PS @7250 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm73 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm116 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft drive
Displacement
1099 cc1170 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineAir/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaft
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemSingle dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm101 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine heightFour-part frame concept with front frame and three-part rear frame, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, rear-seat frame removeable for one-up riding
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebCast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload fully adjustable by handwheel, adjustable rebound-stage damping
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springUpside-down telescopic forks, 46 mm fixed-fork-tube diameter
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Yes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control, Comfort turn indicator, On-board computer,Chrome-plated header,
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah12 V, 12 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97720,54,614
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00018,50,000
RTO
2,50,0801,48,000
Insurance
66,89742,739
Accessories Charges
013,875
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00344,161

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