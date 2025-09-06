In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW R 18 Transcontinental choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, R 18 Transcontinental engine makes power & torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl.
RSV4 vs R 18 Transcontinental Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|R 18 transcontinental
|Brand
|Aprilia
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 34.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|17.24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|1802 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS