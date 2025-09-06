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HomeCompare BikesRSV4 vs R 18 Transcontinental

Aprilia RSV4 vs BMW R 18 Transcontinental

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW R 18 Transcontinental choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, R 18 Transcontinental engine makes power & torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl.
RSV4 vs R 18 Transcontinental Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 R 18 transcontinental
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 34.73 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl17.24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1802 cc
Power216 PS PS91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
STD
₹34.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L24 L
Length
2055 mm2640 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm740 mm
Height
1150 mm1500 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg427 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm740 mm
Width
735 mmCruiser Bikes
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70 -19 Rear :-180/65-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm100 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm158 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1099 cc1802 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineAir-oil-cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the crankshaft
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemSingle-disk dry clutch
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm107.1 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine heightDouble loop steel frame with bolted beams
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebSteel swingarm with central shock strut
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springTelescopic fork
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Rain
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterOn-board Computer
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 inch TFTColoured TFT Screen
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah12 V/26 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97738,23,183
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00034,73,000
RTO
2,50,0802,77,840
Insurance
66,89772,343
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00382,175

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