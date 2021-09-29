|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Air/oil cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the drive shaft.
|Displacement
|1099 cc
|1802 cc
|Max Power
|216 PS @ 13000 rpm
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
|Max Torque
|125 Nm @ 10500 rpm
|158 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Shaft Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Single-disk dry clutch
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|107.1 mm
|Stroke
|53.32 mm
|100 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|9.6 :1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹26,34,204
|₹22,14,036
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹23,69,000
|₹19,90,000
|RTO
|₹2,01,520
|₹1,59,200
|Insurance
|₹63,684
|₹44,936
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹19,900
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹56,619
|₹47,588