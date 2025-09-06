In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW R 18 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, R 18 engine makes power & torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
RSV4 vs R 18 Comparison