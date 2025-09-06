In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
RSV4 vs R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 31.26 Lakhs
|₹ 22.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|1254 cc
|Power
|216 PS PS
|136 PS PS