Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and reb

Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD Spring strut, continuously adjustable spring preload by means of hand wheel, Rebound-stage damping adjustable by hand wheel