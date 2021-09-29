|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer Engine
|Displacement
|1099 cc
|1254 cc
|Max Power
|216 PS @ 13000 rpm
|136 PS @ 7750 rpm
|Max Torque
|125 Nm @ 10500 rpm
|143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Shaft Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
|Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|102.5 mm
|Stroke
|53.32 mm
|76 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|12.5:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs4
|On-Road Price
|₹26,34,204
|₹23,57,776
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹23,69,000
|₹21,20,000
|RTO
|₹2,01,520
|₹1,69,600
|Insurance
|₹63,684
|₹46,976
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹21,200
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹56,619
|₹50,677