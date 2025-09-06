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Aprilia RSV4 vs BMW R 1250 GS

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW R 1250 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs. 20.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS engine makes power & torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
RSV4 vs R 1250 GS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 R 1250 gs
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 20.55 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl15.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1254 cc
Power216 PS PS136 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
Pro BS6
₹20.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L20 L
Length
2055 mm2207 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1514 mm
Height
1150 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg249 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm850 - 870 mm
Width
735 mm952.5 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm305 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm276 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph-
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm136 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm76 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1099 cc1254 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineAir-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer Engine
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemOil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm102.5 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine heightTwo-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebCast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adj
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springBMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 37 mm, central spring strut
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Rain,Road
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterRiding Modes, BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control, Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Tyre Pressure Control, Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride, Daytime Riding Light, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, LED Turn Indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah12 V, 11.8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97722,69,489
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00020,55,000
RTO
2,50,0801,64,400
Insurance
66,89750,089
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00348,780

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