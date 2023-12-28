In 2023 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW M 1000 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW M 1000 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs 23.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW M 1000 R Price starts at Rs 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS @ 13000 rpm & 125 Nm @ 10500 rpm. On the other hand, M 1000 R engine makes power & torque 206.5 bhp @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The M 1000 R mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less