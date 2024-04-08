In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW K 1600 Bagger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW K 1600 Bagger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW K 1600 Bagger Price starts at Rs. 29.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 10500 rpm. On the other hand, K 1600 Bagger engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm respectively. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The K 1600 Bagger mileage is around 16.94 kmpl. RSV4 vs K 1600 Bagger Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 K 1600 bagger Brand Aprilia BMW Price ₹ 23.69 Lakhs ₹ 29.9 Lakhs Mileage 15.4 kmpl 16.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 1099 cc 1649 cc Power 216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS 160.4 PS PS