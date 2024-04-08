HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRSV4 vs K 1600 Bagger

Aprilia RSV4 vs BMW K 1600 Bagger

In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW K 1600 Bagger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

RSV4 vs K 1600 Bagger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 K 1600 bagger
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 23.69 Lakhs₹ 29.9 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1649 cc
Power216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS160.4 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹23.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
K 1600 Bagger
BMW K 1600 Bagger
STD
₹29.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineOil/Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per Cylinder
Displacement
1099 cc1649 cc
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm180 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemMultiple-disc clutch in oil bath
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Bore
81 mm72 mm
Stroke
53.32 mm67.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
26,34,20432,93,963
Ex-Showroom Price
23,69,00029,90,000
RTO
2,01,5202,39,200
Insurance
63,68464,763
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
56,61970,800

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have announced a strategic partnership with Exide Energy to localise the production of EV batteries, focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells.
    Hyundai and Kia join forces with Exide Energy for local EV battery production in India
    8 Apr 2024
    The Kia EV9 will be launched in India in 2024
    Kia unveils EV roadmap for emerging markets like India. Check details
    7 Apr 2024
    Toyota Taisor will share its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
    Toyota Taisor deliveries to commence from May 2024
    4 Apr 2024
    The new colour of the 250 Duke is very similar to the Atlantic Blue Colour scheme of the 390 Duke.
    KTM 250 Duke gets new colour option. Check it out
    5 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Skoda has announced that it will launch a new sub-compact SUV in India that will take on the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and others. Based on the same platform as the Kushaq and Slavia, it promises to be as safe as the two besides offering plenty of features and good performance.
    Skoda’s upcoming Nexon, Brezza rival: What to expect?
    4 Mar 2024
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
    28 Feb 2024
    Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV comes with host of updates that includes a new exterior look, an updated interior and features galore. The biggest bragging right now is the introduction of ADAS technology, a first in the sub-compact SUV segment.
    Kia Sonet 2024 facelift review: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
     