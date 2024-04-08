In 2024 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW K 1600 Bagger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW K 1600 Bagger Price starts at Rs. 29.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 10500 rpm.
On the other hand, K 1600 Bagger engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm respectively.
The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
The K 1600 Bagger mileage is around 16.94 kmpl.
RSV4 vs K 1600 Bagger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rsv4
|K 1600 bagger
|Brand
|Aprilia
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 23.69 Lakhs
|₹ 29.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|16.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1099 cc
|1649 cc
|Power
|216 PS @ 13000 rpm PS
|160.4 PS PS