In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Tiger 900 Comparison