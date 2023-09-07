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HomeCompare BikesRS 660 vs Tiger 900

Aprilia RS 660 vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs 660 Tiger 900
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 14.4 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc888 cc
Power100 PS PS108 PS PS

Filters
RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia RS 660 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L20 L
Length
1995 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1556 mm
Height
1150 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg219 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm820 mm
Width
745 mm930 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
659 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Aluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound braking. 130-mm wheel travel.Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41-mm stanchion fork, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel.Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time AttackRain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine maps-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.3 inch TFT7 Inch, TFT
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,61,59915,95,637
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00014,40,000
RTO
1,41,9201,15,200
Insurance
45,67940,437
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,16234,296

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