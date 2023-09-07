In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs 660
|Tiger 850 sport
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|19.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|100 PS PS
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS