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HomeCompare BikesRS 660 vs Tiger 1200

Aprilia RS 660 vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs 660 Tiger 1200
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 19.39 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1160 cc
Power100 PS PS150 PS PS

Filters
RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L20 L
Length
1995 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1560 mm
Height
1150 mm1436 - 1497 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg245 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm850 - 870 mm
Width
745 mm849 - 982 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm282 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
659 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemHydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm90.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Rear Suspension
Aluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound braking. 130-mm wheel travel.200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and lu
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41-mm stanchion fork, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel.Showa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time AttackRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine maps-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.3 inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah12 V/ 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,61,59921,42,377
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00019,38,990
RTO
1,41,9201,55,119
Insurance
45,67948,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,16246,048

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