In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs 660
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|100 PS PS
|150 PS PS