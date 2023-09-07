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HomeCompare BikesRS 660 vs Speed Triple 1200

Aprilia RS 660 vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs 660 Speed triple 1200
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1160 cc
Power100 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia RS 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speedometer View
Front Suspension View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15.5 litres
Length
1995 mm2090 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1445 mm
Height
1150 mm1089 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm830 mm
Width
745 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
659 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
81 mm90 mm
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Rear Suspension
Aluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound braking. 130-mm wheel travel.Ohlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41-mm stanchion fork, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel.Ohlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time AttackSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.3 inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,61,59919,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00017,95,000
RTO
1,41,9201,43,600
Insurance
45,67946,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,16242,656

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