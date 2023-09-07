In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Rocket 3 Comparison