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HomeCompare BikesRS 660 vs Rocket 3

Aprilia RS 660 vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs 660 Rocket 3
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc2458 cc
Power100 PS PS182 PS PS

Filters
RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia RS 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Mudguard And Suspension View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L18 L
Length
1995 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1677 mm
Height
1150 mm1183 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg320 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm750 mm
Width
745 mm920 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
659 cc2458 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm110.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Aluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound braking. 130-mm wheel travel.Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41-mm stanchion fork, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel.Showa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time AttackRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine maps-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,61,59926,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00024,03,100
RTO
1,41,9201,92,248
Insurance
45,67955,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,16256,978

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Latest Car & Bike News

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