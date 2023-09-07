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HomeCompare BikesRS 660 vs Bonneville Speedmaster

Aprilia RS 660 vs Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs 660 Bonneville speedmaster
BrandApriliaTriumph
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 12.85 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl22.22 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1200 cc
Power100 PS PS78 PS PS

Filters
RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
Icon Edition
₹12.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Mudguard And Suspension View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Length
1995 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1500 mm
Height
1150 mm1055 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg-
Saddle Height
820 mm705 mm
Width
745 mm910 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph161 kmph
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm78 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm80 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
659 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Aluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound braking. 130-mm wheel travel.Mono-shock RSU with linkage and preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41-mm stanchion fork, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel.47 mm Showa cartridge forks
Features
Riding Modes
Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time AttackRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsSystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.3, Trail - 91.4 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key, Rider Focused Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,61,59914,25,804
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00012,85,000
RTO
1,41,9201,02,800
Insurance
45,67938,004
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,16230,646

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