In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs 660
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|100 PS PS
|78 PS PS