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Aprilia RS 660 vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs 660 Hayabusa
BrandApriliaSuzuki
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc1340 cc
Power100 PS PS190 PS PS

Filters
RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia RS 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Mudguard And Suspension View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Length
1995 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1480 mm
Height
1150 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg264 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm800 mm
Width
745 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph300 kmph
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm65 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
659 cc1340 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip system-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Rear Suspension
Aluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound braking. 130-mm wheel travel.Link type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41-mm stanchion fork, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel.Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time AttackYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsSpeed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,61,59918,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00016,90,000
RTO
1,41,9201,35,200
Insurance
45,67944,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,16240,184

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