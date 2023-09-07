In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Hayabusa Comparison