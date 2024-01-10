Saved Articles

Aprilia RS 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 1000

In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Displacement
659 cc1043 cc
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm120 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm102 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemSlipper Clutch
Ignition
ElectricDigital
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm77 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm56 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:110.3:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
24
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00012,90,782
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00011,55,000
RTO
092,400
Insurance
031,832
Accessories Charges
011,550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09127,743

