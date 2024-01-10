In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less