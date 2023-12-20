Saved Articles

Aprilia RS 660 vs Indian Scout Bobber

In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
Black Metallic
₹17.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Displacement
659 cc1133 cc
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm-
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemWet, Multi-Plate
Ignition
Electric-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm99 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm73.6 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00019,12,344
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00017,16,854
RTO
01,54,517
Insurance
040,973
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09141,103

