In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs 660
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|100 PS PS
|127.8 PS PS