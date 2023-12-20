Saved Articles

Aprilia RS 660 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

In 2023 Aprilia RS 660 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Displacement
659 cc1082.96 cc
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemMultiplate Wet Clutch
Ignition
ElectricElectronic, digital transistor
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6-SpeedManual Transmission
Bore
81 mm92 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm81.455 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:110.0:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00017,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00015,96,500
RTO
01,27,720
Insurance
038,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09138,150

