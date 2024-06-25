In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS @ 10500 rpm PS & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Nightster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs 660
|Nightster
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|975 cc
|Power
|100 PS @ 10500 rpm PS
|89.7 PS PS