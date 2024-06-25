HT Auto
In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS @ 10500 rpm PS & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
RS 660 vs Nightster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs 660 Nightster
BrandApriliaHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 13.39 Lakhs₹ 12.24 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc975 cc
Power100 PS @ 10500 rpm PS89.7 PS PS

Aprilia RS 660
₹13.39 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson Nightster
₹12.24 Lakhs
Specification
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineRevolution? Max 975T
Displacement
659 cc975 cc
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm95 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip system-
Ignition
Electric-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm97 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm66 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Chasis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with removable seat support subframe-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41-mm stanchion fork, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel.-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound braking. 130-mm wheel travel.-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00013,58,967
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00012,24,000
RTO
097,920
Insurance
037,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09129,209

