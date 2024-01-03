In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less