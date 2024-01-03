In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Forty Eight in 3 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less