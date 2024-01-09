Saved Articles

Aprilia RS 660 vs Ducati Streetfighter V4

In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Ducati Streetfighter V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Streetfighter V4
Ducati Streetfighter V4
STD
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineDesmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.
Displacement
659 cc1103 cc
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm208 PS @ 13000 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm123 Nm @ 11500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip system-
Ignition
Electric-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm53.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:114.0:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00022,23,988
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00019,99,000
RTO
01,59,920
Insurance
045,078
Accessories Charges
019,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09147,802

    Latest News

    Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
    India-bound Triumph Daytona 660 unveiled globally. Check details
    9 Jan 2024
    2024 Yamaha R15 in new Vivid Magenta Metallic colour scheme.
    Yamaha R15 & FZ-range gets new colourways. Check them out
    9 Jan 2024
    Aprilia RS457 lined-up at Piaggio's Baramati plant. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/apriliaridersclubbengaluru)
    Aprilia RS457 production starts ahead of deliveries
    4 Jan 2024
    Image of Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid used for representation purposes only.
    Yamaha announces special Pongal offers in this state. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
