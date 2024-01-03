In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Ducati Scrambler 1100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Ducati Scrambler 1100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, Scrambler 1100 engine makes power & torque 85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 88 Nm @ 4750 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours.
Ducati offers the Scrambler 1100 in 3 colours.
The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
