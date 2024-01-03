In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less