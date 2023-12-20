Saved Articles

Aprilia RS 660 vs Ducati Multistrada 1260

In 2023 Aprilia RS 660 or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineDucati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooled
Displacement
659 cc1262 cc
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm158 PS @ 9500 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemLight action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
Ignition
Electric-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6-Speed6-Speed
Bore
81 mm106 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm71.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00017,80,000
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00017,80,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09138,259

