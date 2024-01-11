In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or BMW R 18 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs 19.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, R 18 engine makes power & torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours.
BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours.
The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
