In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or BMW F 900 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, F 900 XR engine makes power & torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl.