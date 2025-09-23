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Aprilia RS 457 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 Aprilia RS 457 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 457 Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 457 engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS PS & 43.5 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The RS 457 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
RS 457 vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs 457 Continental gt 650
BrandApriliaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 4.22 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl27.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity457 cc647.95 cc
Power47.58 PS PS47 bhp PS

Filters
RS 457
Aprilia RS 457
STD
₹4.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia RS 457 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12.5 l
Kerb Weight
175 kg214 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm804 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
190 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
47.58 PS @ 9400 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
43.5 Nm @ 6700 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
457 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-WireInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper systemWet multi plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
69 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, adjustable preload, 130 mm wheel travelTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
41mm upside-down fork, adjustable preload, 120mm travelTelescopic forks
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Ride By Wire SystemPaper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,4714,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
4,22,2293,53,105
RTO
33,77828,778
Insurance
24,46421,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,3278,673
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Impeccable handling makes the bike effortless The 457 cc twin-cylinder motor is powerful with a strong surge of torqueThe RS 457 is versatile and will allow more new riders to experience its performance

Cons

The RS 457 is compact, which may be troublesome for taller ridersThe front brake does not have the sharpest bite, which feels odd for a powerful offeringThe switchgear quality could've been better when compared to the rest of the components

RS 457 Comparison with other bikes

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Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Tuono 457 and the RS 457 both share the same DNA, but get different pricing after GST 2.0.
Aprilia to bear GST brunt, Tuono 457 to cost the same; Check RS 457 new pricing…
23 Sept 2025
Aprilia is offering a free quickshifter for the RS 457, which allows for faster gearshifts.
Aprilia offers big discounts on Tuono 457 and RS 457 ahead of the festive season
10 Sept 2025
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
Jason Statham with a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in Mr. Clean shade.
Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
18 Jun 2024
In terms of design, a major difference between the two motorcycles is the cowl. The GT 650 does not come with a cowl from the factory.
Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Price, specs and features compared
9 Aug 2025
Aprilia RS 457 in the new Coral Snake Blue colour scheme.
2026 Aprilia RS 457 launched at 4.26 lakh
10 Feb 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
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The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The Aprilia Tuono 457 motorcycle has been launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Here is our first ride review of the Aprilia Tuono 457.
Aprilia Tuono 457 review: Formidable package for thrill seekers
21 Feb 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
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Brand ambassador John Abraham poses next to the newly-launched Aprilia Tuono 457 motorbike.
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