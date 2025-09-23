In 2026 Aprilia RS 457 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 457 Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 457 engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS PS & 43.5 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The RS 457 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
RS 457 vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs 457
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 4.22 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|457 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|47.58 PS PS
|47 bhp PS