Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM 390 Adventure

In 2024 Aprilia RS 457 or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Aprilia RS 457
₹4.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
KTM 390 Adventure
₹3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
48.6 PS43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Parallel Twin Cylinder, DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Displacement
457 cc373.2 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,77,6853,73,405
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,0003,28,286
RTO
41,00026,262
Insurance
11,68518,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,2678,025

    Latest News

    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    Aprilia RS457 lined-up at Piaggio's Baramati plant. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/apriliaridersclubbengaluru)
    Aprilia RS457 production starts ahead of deliveries
    4 Jan 2024
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure was spotted testing in India for the first time hinting at a launch later this year
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in India for the first time
    7 Jan 2024
    The Aprilia Tuono 457 will be the naked version based on the recently-launched RS 457 and will be built in India as well
    Aprilia RS 457-based Tuono 457 spotted testing in Europe. To be made in India
    28 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler road test review
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler: Road test review
    11 Feb 2022
    Yezdi has launched Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India.
    Yezdi launches Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India: First Look
    13 Jan 2022
