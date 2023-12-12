Saved Articles

Aprilia RS 457 vs Keeway V302C

In 2023 Aprilia RS 457 or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

RS 457
Aprilia RS 457
STD
₹4.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V302C
Keeway V302C
Glossy Grey
₹3.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
48.6 PS29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Parallel Twin Cylinder, DOHC EngineTwin cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4 stroke 8 valves, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Displacement
457 cc298 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,77,6854,35,351
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,0003,89,000
RTO
41,00031,120
Insurance
11,68515,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,2679,357

