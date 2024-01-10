Saved Articles

Aprilia RS 457 vs Kawasaki Ninja 650

In 2024 Aprilia RS 457 or Kawasaki Ninja 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

RS 457
Aprilia RS 457
STD
₹4.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
STD
₹5.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
48.6 PS68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Parallel Twin Cylinder, DOHC EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Displacement
457 cc649 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,77,6857,37,959
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,0006,61,000
RTO
41,00052,880
Insurance
11,68524,079
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,26715,861

