Aprilia RS 457 vs Kawasaki KX 100

In 2024 Aprilia RS 457 or Kawasaki KX 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

RS 457
Aprilia RS 457
STD
₹4.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
48.6 PS-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Parallel Twin Cylinder, DOHC EngineLiquid-cooled, 2-stroke Single
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Displacement
457 cc99 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,77,6855,41,650
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,0004,87,800
RTO
41,00039,024
Insurance
11,68514,826
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,26711,642

