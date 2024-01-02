Saved Articles

Aprilia RS 457 vs Benelli Leoncino 500

In 2024 Aprilia RS 457 or Benelli Leoncino 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

RS 457
Aprilia RS 457
STD
₹4.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
48.6 PS47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Parallel Twin Cylinder, DOHC EngineIn line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Displacement
457 cc500 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,77,6855,28,572
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,0004,69,900
RTO
41,00037,592
Insurance
11,68521,080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,26711,361

    Latest News

    The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 will be available only in the Metallic Flat Spark Black shade in India
    2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 cruiser launched in India, priced at 5.62 lakh
    2 Jan 2024
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    Aprilia RS457 lined-up at Piaggio's Baramati plant. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/apriliaridersclubbengaluru)
    Aprilia RS457 production starts ahead of deliveries
    4 Jan 2024
    The Aprilia Tuono 457 will be the naked version based on the recently-launched RS 457 and will be built in India as well
    Aprilia RS 457-based Tuono 457 spotted testing in Europe. To be made in India
    28 Dec 2023
