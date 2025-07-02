In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Zeal vs RayZR 125 Comparison