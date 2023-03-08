In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Zeal vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-