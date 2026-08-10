In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Zeal vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Ampere
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|72 V
|Charging Time
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