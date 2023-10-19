Saved Articles

Ampere Zeal vs TVS XL100

Ampere Zeal or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Zeal vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal Xl100
BrandAmpereTVS
Price₹ 59,990₹ 44,998
Range85 - 90 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
85 - 90 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,99053,200
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99044,999
RTO
02,699
Insurance
05,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,143

Hindustan Times
TVS XL100null | Petrol | Automatic44,998 - 59,695**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV ETrance Neo | Electric | Automatic 78,999
XL100 vs ETrance Neo

