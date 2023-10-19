In 2024 Ampere Zeal or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ampere Zeal or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. Zeal vs XL100 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal Xl100 Brand Ampere TVS Price ₹ 59,990 ₹ 44,998 Range 85 - 90 km/charge - Mileage - 55 to 55 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 99.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -