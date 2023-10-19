Saved Articles

Ampere Zeal vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Ampere Zeal or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990*
₹59,990
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
₹57,877
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
85 - 90 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,99057,877
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99057,877
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,244

