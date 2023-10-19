In 2023 Ampere Zeal or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ampere Zeal or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less