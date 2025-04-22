In 2026 Ampere Zeal or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Zeal vs Sport Comparison