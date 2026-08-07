In 2026 Ampere Zeal or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Zeal vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Ampere
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-