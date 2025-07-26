In 2026 Ampere Zeal or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Zeal vs NTORQ 125 Comparison