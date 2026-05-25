In 2026 Ampere Zeal or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Zeal vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-