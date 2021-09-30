|Battery Warranty
|3 Years
|-
|Continuous Power
|1200 W
|-
|Motor IP Rating
|IP 64
|-
|Max Torque
|19 Nm @ 632 rpm
|10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Warranty
|3 Years
|-
|Motor Power
|1200 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Belt Drive
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|50 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹59,990
|₹87,722
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹59,990
|₹75,625
|RTO
|₹0
|₹6,050
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹6,047
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,289
|₹1,885