In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours.
Zeal vs Yaarii Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Yaarii
|Brand
|Ampere
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.