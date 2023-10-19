In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours.
Zeal vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Rafiki zl3
|Brand
|Ampere
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 84,855
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.