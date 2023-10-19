HT Auto

Ampere Zeal vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours.
Zeal vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal Rafiki
BrandAmpereTrinity Motors
Price₹ 59,990₹ 69,999
Range85 - 90 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
85 - 90 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
145 mm170 mm
Length
1720 mm1700 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Kerb Weight
78 kg62 kg
Height
1200 mm1150 mm
Width
660 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Find My Scooter,Harmonic Braking System-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah48 V/30 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,99073,600
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99069,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,581

