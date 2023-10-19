In 2024 Ampere Zeal or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours.
Zeal vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Ampere
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.