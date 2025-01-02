In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Zeal vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Access 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-