Ampere Zeal or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Dual has a range of up to 120 -130 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours.