Ampere Zeal vs Odysse Electric E2Go

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990*
*Last Recorded Price
E2Go
Odysse Electric E2Go
STD
₹52,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
85 - 90 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
50 kmph60 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,99052,999
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99052,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,139

