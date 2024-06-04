In 2024 Ampere Zeal or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours.
Zeal vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Ampere
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|190 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.