Ampere Zeal vs NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

In 2024 Ampere Zeal or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours.
Zeal vs Accelero Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal Accelero plus
BrandAmpereNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 59,990₹ 55,200
Range85 - 90 km/charge190 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Zeal
Ampere Zeal
STD
₹59,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1200 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 64-
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
85 - 90 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
145 mm175 mm
Length
1720 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
78 kg86 kg
Height
1200 mm1110 mm
Width
660 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Find My Scooter,Harmonic Braking System-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah1.92 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,99058,561
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99055,200
RTO
00
Insurance
03,361
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,258

