In 2024 Ampere Zeal or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zeal up to 85 - 90 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Zeal vs Eco Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zeal Eco Brand Ampere iVOOMi Energy Price ₹ 59,990 ₹ 81,999 Range 85 - 90 km/charge 80 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time - 4 Hrs.